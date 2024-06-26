Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday fuels speculation

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have once again become the center of media attention, triggering rumors about their relationship during Arjun Kapoor's recent birthday celebrations.
For the past several years, Indian media has closely followed the romantic journey of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, from their initial speculation to their public appearances as a couple.
As Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with close friends and family, the absence of Malaika Arora raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the status of their relationship.
The festivities, marked by lavish celebrations and shared moments on social media, contrasted with Malaika Arora's enigmatic post that hinted at a possible rift between the couple. This cryptic message has since sparked intense speculation among fans and followers alike.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship began in 2018, drawing significant media attention due to their prominence in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, their relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, often making headlines and keeping fans intrigued.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
