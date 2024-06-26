Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday fuels speculation

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have once again become the center of media attention, triggering rumors about their relationship during Arjun Kapoor's recent birthday celebrations.

For the past several years, Indian media has closely followed the romantic journey of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, from their initial speculation to their public appearances as a couple.

As Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with close friends and family, the absence of Malaika Arora raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the status of their relationship.

The festivities, marked by lavish celebrations and shared moments on social media, contrasted with Malaika Arora's enigmatic post that hinted at a possible rift between the couple. This cryptic message has since sparked intense speculation among fans and followers alike.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship began in 2018, drawing significant media attention due to their prominence in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, their relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, often making headlines and keeping fans intrigued.