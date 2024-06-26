Germany's new citizenship reforms set to take effect: Here's what will change now

BERLIN - The authorities in Germany are set to implement the much anticipated dual citizenship law which will allow foreigners to get German citizenship without forfeiting their original nationality.

A law in this regard would take effect on June 27th which would ease millions of foreign residents in the country including a sizeable Turkish community, many of whom have long awaited the relaxation of restrictions on dual citizenship.

The "Citizenship Law Modernization Act," endorsed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on March 26, will be officially published in the Official Gazette on June 27th; the legislation aims to simplify the citizenship acquisition process and eliminate barriers to dual nationality.

As part of the reforms set to take effect tomorrow, the residency requirement for naturalization will be reduced from eight to five years. Interestingly, individuals demonstrating successful integration into German society through academic or professional achievements, volunteer work, or language proficiency may further reduce this period to three years.

Moreover, as part of the sweeping changes, children born in Germany will automatically acquire German citizenship if at least one parent has legally resided in the country for at least five years. The previous requirement forcing individuals to choose between their parents' nationality and German citizenship by age 23 will also be abolished.

There are a few conditions to take benefit from the law including that the applicants must demonstrate proficiency in the German language and pass a citizenship exam.

Though the citizenship process would be relaxed, it would not be for everyone as the government has clearly warned that individuals involved in anti-Semitic, racist, or xenophobic activities, as well as those not supportive of gender equality, will be ineligible for German citizenship.

'Anyone who shares our values ​​and makes an effort can now get a German passport more quickly and no longer has to give up part of their identity by giving up their old nationality. But we have also made it just as clear: anyone who does not share our values ​​cannot get a German passport,' clarified German Minister of Interior, Nancy Faeser.

It is to be highlighted that applicants for naturalization must provide that they have no criminal record. Additionally, foreign nationals must demonstrate their ability to support themselves financially and must not rely on government aid or financial support.

The authorities have also noted that asylum seekers who have remained within the territory of Germany for a long period due to a ban on deportations are ineligible to apply for German citizenship.