Video of Israeli forces unleashing dog on elderly Palestinian woman in Gaza goes viral

09:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Video of Israeli forces unleashing dog on elderly Palestinian woman in Gaza goes viral
A disturbing video obtained by Al Jazeera has sparked international outrage, showing Israeli forces allegedly releasing a dog on an elderly Palestinian woman during a military operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza.

According to reports, the incident occurred several weeks ago but gained attention after the video surfaced. The woman, identified as Doulat Al-Tanani, was reportedly attacked when she refused to vacate her home during the military operation.

The video footage captures the moment when Israeli soldiers allegedly allowed a dog to enter Al-Tanani's home, resulting in severe injuries. Due to the lack of immediate access to medical facilities, she has not received proper treatment for her wounds.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Al-Tanani described the harrowing ordeal, recounting how she resisted being forcibly evacuated from her home, prompting the soldiers to unleash the dog on her. The attack left her severely wounded and in urgent need of medical attention.

The incident has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations and sparked renewed calls for accountability and justice. Critics argue that such actions by Israeli forces against civilians, especially vulnerable populations like elderly individuals, constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

As tensions persist in the region, this latest incident underscores ongoing humanitarian concerns and the need for measures to protect civilians in war zones.

