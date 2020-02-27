Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus

TEHRAN – Former Iranian ambassador to Vatican and prominent cleric Hadi Khosrowshahi has died of coronavirus, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, the 81-year-old cleric died at a hospital in Iran.

Earlier in the day, Iran put the death toll in the country from the coronavirus to 26, with 245 confirmed cases.

The global death toll is nearly 2,800. Around the world, over 80,000 people have been infected with coronavirus, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), with most of the cases in China — above 78,000.

Italy, Iran and South Korea emerging as new hotspots for COVID-19 while the disease was also detected for the first time in Estonia, Denmark, Georgia, Brazil, Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.