UPDATE: Both coronavirus patients now 'stable and improving': Mirza
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, has said both the patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus a day earlier were stable and their condition was improving.
Mirza, in a Tweet, confirmed: "contacts traced until now and tested are all negative".
224/ Both patients of #COVIDー19 are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, Alhamdililah— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 27, 2020
223/ If you or somebody you know have recently returned from China, Iran or a country where #COVIDー19 is prevalent and if there are symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing - please report by calling at 1166.— Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 27, 2020
In a statement, the health department said the 22-year-old patient's family underwent medical tests to check if they too were infected with the coronavirus; however, they tested negative and were consequently cleared.
Earlier in the day, the family of Pakistan's first confirmed coronavirus patient had been cleared of suspicion for being infected, the Sindh health department said.
