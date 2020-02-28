UPDATE: Both coronavirus patients now 'stable and improving': Mirza

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, has said both the patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus a day earlier were stable and their condition was improving.

Mirza, in a Tweet, confirmed: "contacts traced until now and tested are all negative".

In a statement, the health department said the 22-year-old patient's family underwent medical tests to check if they too were infected with the coronavirus; however, they tested negative and were consequently cleared.

Earlier in the day, the family of Pakistan's first confirmed coronavirus patient had been cleared of suspicion for being infected, the Sindh health department said.