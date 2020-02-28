Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia not disrupted by Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD - The Aviation Division has said that flight operation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is continuing as per schedule.

A press release issued by the Aviation Division said that in line with instructions of Saudi Arabia, Umrah pilgrims and tourist visa holders from Pakistan would not be able to travel to the holy land, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, the people holding work permit and permanent resident cards of Saudi Arabia would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Aviation Division has established an emergency control room which will operate round the clock in order to coordinate activities related to the control of novel Coronavirus.

The telephone numbers of the control room are: 051- 9212378 and 051-9244438.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has suspended direct flight operation to Iran for an indefinite period.

According to a press release of the Aviation Division, the flights coming from Iran have also been suspended.