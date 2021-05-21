Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
NEW YORK: Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of deadly fighting in Gaza, killing at least 232 Palestinians by Israeli air strikes.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter and welcomed the ceasefire decision. He wrote, "Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire."This is the power of collective, unified action; this is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause."

The foreign minister also prayed for abiding peace for the Palestinians. "May this ceasefire be the 1st step towards peace in Palestine," he said.

Qureshi said Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end and illegal settlements and the apartheid-like regime imposed in the occupied territories must be dismantled.

He also underscored the need for implementation of the United Nations resolution for the establishment of an independent and contiguous Palestinian State with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

