PM Imran to participate in Ehsaas Telethon program at PTV tomorrow
11:55 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Ehsaas Telethon at Pakistan Television (PTV) tomorrow (Thursday) at 4 pm.
The telethon is being organized to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Covid-19.
The amount collected will be used for buying protection kits for doctors and paramedics and also for raising cash for deserving persons.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 215 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...12:07 AM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Imran Khan, Donald Trump discuss COVID-19 situation on phone11:02 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Aviation in Air-Pocket10:55 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Fall in COVID-linked carbon emissions won’t halt climate change – ...10:42 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Pakistan's tour to Netherlands postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic09:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Is Meera really stuck in NYC because of COVID-19 pandemic?
07:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Saba Qamar launches YouTube channel with ‘Isolation’ video, and ...04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus delays Robert Pattinson’s Batman02:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- Legendary humorist Moin Akhtar’s 9th death anniversary today01:04 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020