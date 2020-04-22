PM Imran to participate in Ehsaas Telethon program at PTV tomorrow

11:55 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran to participate in Ehsaas Telethon program at PTV tomorrow
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Ehsaas Telethon at Pakistan Television (PTV) tomorrow (Thursday) at 4 pm.

The telethon is being organized to collect donations to mitigate the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

The amount collected will be used for buying protection kits for doctors and paramedics and also for raising cash for deserving persons.

More From This Category
Imran Khan, Donald Trump discuss COVID-19 ...
11:02 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran approves Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:48 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust makes public ...
09:00 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Pakistan Army chief visits NCOC in Islamabad
08:35 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
Nationwide study on behavioral effects of ...
06:15 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
PM Imran expands cabinet as MQM-P's Ameen-ul-Haq ...
01:29 PM | 22 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Meera really stuck in NYC because of COVID-19 pandemic?
07:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr