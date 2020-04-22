Professor Stephen Hawking's family donates ventilator for coronavirus patients

The physicist, who had motor neurone disease, died in 2018, aged 76.
12:15 PM | 22 Apr, 2020
CAMBRIDGE -  Stephen Hawking’s ventilator has been donated to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge to help treat patients with coronavirus. Hawking's daughter, Lucy Hawking, said: “Our father received brilliant, dedicated and compassionate medical care from both Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals in Cambridge.

“As a ventilated patient, Royal Papworth was incredibly important to my father and helped him through some very difficult times. We realised that it would be at the forefront of the COVID-19 epidemic and got in touch with some of our old friends there to ask if we could help. stated Hawking's daughter.

She further said that "After our father passed away, we returned all the medical equipment he used that belonged to the NHS but there were some items which he bought for himself. We are now passing them to the NHS in the hope they will help in the fight against COVID-19. As a family, the NHS has always played a huge part in our lives. We are fully aware of the dedication and commitment of NHS staff to help people in need.

At this time, we would ask that everyone supports NHS staff in every way possible. We would urge people to take social distancing seriously. We all need to do our bit, whatever that may be." concluded Lucy.

Dr Mike Davies, clinical director for respiratory medicine at Papworth, said: “It was lovely to hear from the Hawking family again and we are so grateful for them for donating this equipment.

“We are now extremely busy caring for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 and the support we are receiving from patients, their families and the local community means a great deal.”

