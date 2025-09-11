Suspect held for assaulting multiple young girls in Karachi

KARACHI – Police in Defense have arrested a suspect from Qayumabad accused of sexually assaulting multiple young girls and recording videos during the acts.

SSP South, Mehzoor Ali, stated that the suspect has been apprehended in Defense Qayumabad and that three separate cases have been registered against him within the past week.

Mehzoor Ali added that the suspect has reportedly assaulted several young girls, and some videos were recovered from his mobile phone and sent for forensic examination.

Police said they are using the videos to identify other victims.

The complainant reported that his two daughters were assaulted, and the girls told him that the man, referred to as the “Sharbat seller,” had committed inappropriate acts with them.

The complainant also stated that, according to the girls, videos of the assaults were recorded.