Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video

05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
Source: Nawal Saeed (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani starlet Nawal Saeed has proved from time to time that she is quite an immecable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen. 

Apart from her acting endeavours, the Faryaad actress is a fashionista who bedazzled her admirers with her stunning pictures and fashion choices.

This time, Nawal was dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant singing skills in the latest video she shared on Instagram.

"Karachi continues to pour down while I listen to my fav song ever and the mouse records ", captioned the Faryaad actress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Dil e Veeran and Banno which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.

Nawal Saeed looks ethereal in latest pictures 08:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2022

Rising star Nawal Saeed is one of the most promising new faces of the television industry. Despite being around for ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in latest snap
03:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
BTS makes history with 70 million YouTube ...
04:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new dance video ...
03:45 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again
02:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?
01:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African ...
10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr