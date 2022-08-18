Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
Pakistani starlet Nawal Saeed has proved from time to time that she is quite an immecable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her acting endeavours, the Faryaad actress is a fashionista who bedazzled her admirers with her stunning pictures and fashion choices.
This time, Nawal was dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant singing skills in the latest video she shared on Instagram.
"Karachi continues to pour down while I listen to my fav song ever and the mouse records ", captioned the Faryaad actress.
On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Dil e Veeran and Banno which won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.
Nawal Saeed looks ethereal in latest pictures 08:51 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Rising star Nawal Saeed is one of the most promising new faces of the television industry. Despite being around for ...
