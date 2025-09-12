Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 12 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded decline amid downward trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs384,000, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs329,218.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 384,000 Lahore 384,000 Islamabad 384,000 Peshawar 384,000 Quetta 384,000 Sialkot 384,000 Hyderabad 384,000 Faisalabad 384,000

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,618 per ounce after a dip of $36.