Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 12 September 2025

By Mahmood Idrees
8:06 am | Sep 12, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded decline amid downward trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs384,000, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs329,218.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 384,000
Lahore 384,000
Islamabad 384,000
Peshawar 384,000
Quetta 384,000
Sialkot 384,000
Hyderabad 384,000
Faisalabad 384,000

 

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,618 per ounce after a dip of $36.

