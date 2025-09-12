Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 12 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against major foreign currencies on Friay in open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.4 and sold at Rs282.9, while Euro traded at Rs332 for buying and Rs336 for selling. UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs384 for buying and Rs388 for selling. Among regional currencies, the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs75.4/76.15, and the UAE Dirham at Rs77.15/78.

Other notable rates included the Australian Dollar at Rs185.5/190.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99. Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remained strong at Rs916.9/925.9 and Rs733.9/741.4, respectively.