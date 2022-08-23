Tabish Hashmi opens up about similarities between his show and Kapil Sharma

There is no doubt that Tabish Hashmi has been dominating Pakistani television by storm ever since his show, To Be Honest, was aired on YouTube. Soaring the heights of fame, Hashmi is now enjoying Hasna Mana Hai on Geo TV.

Having his fair share of criticism, many people pointed out that the show looks like a knock-off of Kapil Sharma Show. To clarify his stance, Hashmi during an interview with Aik Din Geo Kay Saath, revealed whether the producers took any ideas from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Hashmi confirmed that his show is built on the idea of Choraha which also aired on Geo News channel and Hassan Nisar used to be the host. Hashmi further suggested that "Sharma's show is a copy of Choraha" and that is why some people claim that Hasna Mana Hai looks eerily similar to Sharma's show.

Adding further, Tabish also said that "people in India work more on marketing which makes even other people’s ideas look like theirs."

Cementing himself as one of his own kind, the famous comedian is known for incomparable wit and humour. The comedian cum host enjoys massive viewership both on television and on the YouTube channel.