Mehwish Hayat and HSY share BTS clicks from the set of their upcoming telefilm

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat and ace designer-cum-actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin will be starring in an upcoming telefilm soon.

The project is a telefilm by ARY and is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment. It has been written by Faiza Iftikhar and is going to be directed by Ahmed Bhatti.

The stunning BTS pics of HSY and Mehwish Hayat on the set of their upcoming telefilm are going viral and fans are loving the fresh pairing.

On the work front, Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.