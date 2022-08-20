Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in latest snaps
Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in latest snaps
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Hayat is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures.

Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the Load Wedding star has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humor that's adored by her fans.

The 34-year-old actress, who has been riding high on the success of her blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga, was spotted vacationing in Doha. Needless to say, Mehwish looks gorgeous.

On the work front, Mehwish was lauded locally and internationally for her character portrayal in MCU's Ms Marvel, and also for London Nahi Jaunga which was released on Eidul Adha.

