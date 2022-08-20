Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in latest snaps
Share
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Hayat is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures.
Leaving her massive fan following delighted, the Load Wedding star has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humor that's adored by her fans.
The 34-year-old actress, who has been riding high on the success of her blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga, was spotted vacationing in Doha. Needless to say, Mehwish looks gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mehwish was lauded locally and internationally for her character portrayal in MCU's Ms Marvel, and also for London Nahi Jaunga which was released on Eidul Adha.
Mehwish Hayat stuns netizens with chic look 08:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
The name Mehwish Hayat is synonymous with elegance, talent, and fame. The seasoned Pakistani actress has been making ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Hira Mani gets roasted for her funny accent in BBC interview07:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases ...05:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to Pakistan03:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022