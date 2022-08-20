Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours
Share
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.
The Bigg Boss 13 star has been making headlines for dating Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal. Their cute pictures and their closeness had led the rumour mills buzzing about speculations about romantic brewing between the two.
Now, the video is going viral on the internet which shows Shehnaaz saying, “”Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai.”
“Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now).”
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Gill was seen standing besides her brother Shehbaz Badesha at the song launch of Aunda Sanda.
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to reports of removal from ... 12:21 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
Indian Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made headlines for grabbing a role lead role in a movies featuring superstars like ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Hira Mani gets roasted for her funny accent in BBC interview07:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
- Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases ...05:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to Pakistan03:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022