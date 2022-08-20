Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.

The Bigg Boss 13 star has been making headlines for dating Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal. Their cute pictures and their closeness had led the rumour mills buzzing about speculations about romantic brewing between the two.

Now, the video is going viral on the internet which shows Shehnaaz saying, “”Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai.”

“Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now).”

Moreover, Gill was seen standing besides her brother Shehbaz Badesha at the song launch of Aunda Sanda.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

