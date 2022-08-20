Hira Mani gets roasted for her funny accent in BBC interview

Lollywood Hira Mani has fallen prey to the trolling community after she attempted to explain why she would rather speak in Urdu.

The Do Bol star took to her Instagram handle and share a couple of glimpses from her time at the BBC Asian Network. Posting photos with the presenter and husband Mani, she shared videos of her answers where she spoke in English.

However, her English accent did not fare well. Making headlines for all the wrong reasons, the actor spoke in English with an accent, before resorting to her native language.

In an odd fashion, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star said, “I really want to speak in English but you know I have a fan following, a lot, in my country, in Asian you know, I’m Asian.”

Spreading like wildfire online, the video has been widely roasted by keyboard warriors. From her resembling accent to diva Meera's English to calling her Siri and fellow actor Ahsan Khan's fan, the trolling and memes have only amplified.

Earlier, Hira Mani had a concert in Wembley Arena, London as part of the Jashan-e-Azaadi on August 14. The audience was definitely not enthusiastic about Hira’s performance.

An awkward moment went viral on social media when Hira tried to get the audience to sing along with her on the "Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya" from her drama serial "Do Bol" but literally no one responded to her call.