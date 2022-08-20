First ever vaccination drive against cholera completed in Pakistan

LAHORE – In a first, the Pakistani government has launched an oral cholera vaccination after the outbreak of the acute diarrheal illness hits parts of the country.

This year, the first laboratory-confirmed case was reported on 15 January 2022 in Sindh province.

The recent epidemic is said to be the outcome of contaminated water in many regions; however, the southwestern region of Balochistan remains most affected, where at least 20 thousand suspected cases surfaced.

The cholera vaccine was introduced for the first time in the country with the support of World Health Organization.

As hundreds of cases were reported in Punjab, the provincial administration approached Islamabad for doses of cholera vaccine.

In the provincial capital Lahore, the campaign was conducted in selected 17 high-risk Union Councils across 9 towns of the city in two phases. Phase-1 of the campaign was conducted from 10-15 August.

WHO Country Representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala said that cholera vaccination provided decent support to controlling Cholera and there has to be an equally strong focus on awareness, especially water cleaning measures.

Though the shots can provide life-saving protection against the disease, it supplements but does not replace other traditional control measures such as access to clean water, and hygiene.

Experts claim that the first dose provided 63 percent and second dose 47 percent safety for a period of three years against infectious disease.

Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by ingesting the bacteria Vibrio cholerae present in contaminated water or food. The disease is mostly effected in areas lacking safe drinking water and inadequate sanitation.

The infection can cause severe watery diarrhea resulting in high morbidity and mortality. It affects both children and adults and can be fatal if untreated.