6 people die due to cholera outbreak in Dera Bugti

DERA BUGTI – A protest was held in Pirkoh, Dera Bugti over lack of clean drinking water and alarming rise in cholera cases.

Dera Bugti District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azam Bugti told the media two more people died of cholera, taking the total death toll so far to six, including two children. He said 15 patients were in critical condition.

The first cholera case had emerged on April 17, DHO Bugti had said on Wednesday, at which point the number of infections was 1,500. Now the cases have reached 2,577.

Locals protested against the unavailability of potable water. They demanded that Pirkoh be declared calamity-hit and medicine, food and clean water be provided.

The residents claimed that 20 people had actually died while over 3,200 were ill due to the infectious disease.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti called on authorities to declare an emergency in Pirkoh, take stock of the situation and lend aid to the afflicted, along with completing water supply schemes.