3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide attack in North Waziristan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred after a suicide blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan, said military’s media wing on Sunday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan.
The three martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood.
Those who embraced martyrdom include Anam, 4, Ahsan, 8 and Ahmed Hassan, 11, said the ISPR.
The intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to identify the suicide bomber and trace his handler and facilitators, said the military’s media wing in a statement.
Separately, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the incident and offered her condolences to the families of those martyred in the blast.
According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said miscreants wanted to "destabilise law and order in the country". She also said that the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel would not go in vain.
Pakistan Army chief breaks fast with soldiers ... 02:16 PM | 1 May, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday interacted with front line soldiers ...

