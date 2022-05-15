COAS General Bajwa visits Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited the Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps, said ISPR.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation. The army chief also visited maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre.

While interacting with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their operational preparedness and morale.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

On Sunday, three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred after a suicide blast occurred in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan, said military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

The three martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood.