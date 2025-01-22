Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saudi Arabia to get 20pc stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq Copper and Gold Project: report

Saudi Arabia To Get 20pc Stake In Pakistans Reko Diq Copper And Gold Project Report

RIYADH – Saudi Arabian investment mining fund is set to acquire around 20 percent stake in World’s Largest Undeveloped Copper-Gold Mine Reko Diq for up to $1 billion.

A report shared by a British daily newspaper said Kingdom plans to purchase a chunk of multi-billion project from the Pakistani government, as the site holds potential with vast copper and gold reserves, which could greatly boost the country’s economy through exports.

Reko Diq mine is being developed by Barrick Gold, which holds a 50pc stake, with the remaining 50pc owned by federal and provincial governments. The site is the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, with the potential to produce up to 400,000 tonnes of copper and 500,000 ounces of gold once fully operational.

The report shared by Financial Times said Saudi state-funded Manara Minerals, had already made moves to purchase minority stakes in key international assets. Saudi Mining Minister, Bandar Alkhorayef, confirmed the development last week, noting that the Saudi Development Fund could also contribute more than $100 million to enhance Pakistan’s mining infrastructure.

The much-anticipated deal is likely to be finalized within months to come, after ongoing talks between two sides. Saudi investment is seen as a significant boost to the region’s economy, with Barrick Gold’s CEO, Mark Bristow, emphasizing the importance of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the project.

Pakistan denies Reko Diq deal with Saudi Arabia

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 January 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 281.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
British Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 37.97 38.37
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.29 61.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.23 156.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.25 24.55
Omani Rial OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.64 24.94
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.86 8.01
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search