School Students excited for 9-Day February holiday ahead; full details inside

ABU DHABI – Schools across the United Arab Emirates UAE announced holiday schedules for February, with some offering students up to 9 days off.

Several private schools will enjoy a full week off from Monday, February 10, to Friday, February 14, and families are planning their tours for a 9-day holiday with weekends included.

Some schools announced only a three-day break from Wednesday, February 12, to Friday, February 14, allowing for a 5-day holiday with the weekend. Classes at these schools will resume on Monday, February 17.

With Ramadan expected to start at the beginning of March, schools are preparing to implement shorter working hours, and have assured parents that the curriculum will be adjusted to ensure students continue their learning smoothly during the holy month.

