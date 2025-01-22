UK provides Marie Stopes Society’s Roshni with Mobile Health Unit in Lahore

LAHORE – Head of the British High Commission’s Lahore Office Ben Warrington, inaugurated the Roshni+ Mobile Health Unit launch by the Marie Stopes Society (MSS). Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have supported the initiative.

The fully equipped unit offers long-term and short-term family planning methods, counselling, sugar and pregnancy tests, and outpatient medical services. The unit will travel across Lahore and Kasur districts, prioritizing underserved communities, especially women and girls. MSS has already deployed 16 mobile health units in rural areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bridge the gap in healthcare access in regions critically lacking trained medical personnel.

Ben Warrington said, The UK remains commitment to empowering women and girls through access to modern contraceptives and family planning services. We are dedicated to ensuring women can decide when and how many children they wish to have,”

Asma Balal, Country Director of the Marie Stopes Society in Pakistan, stated, “Our new mobile health unit is not just a vehicle; it’s a beacon of our dedication to improving lives and fulfilling our mission.” She explained that the MSS, a local non-profit organization operating since 1991, provides high-quality reproductive health and family planning services. Serving 700,000 clients annually, MSS has reached nearly 8 million couples since 2010, saving the lives of over 7,000 mothers across Pakistan.

