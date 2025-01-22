Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lt-Gen Fayaz Hussain Shah made Corps Commander Lahore in latest military shake-up

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Fayaz Hussain Shah has been posted as new Corps Commander Lahore, defence sources said in fresh reshuffle of military leadership.

Sources familiar with development confirmed several high-profile appointments aimed at strengthening command structure of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The recent shake-up saw appointment of Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza as the new Chief of General Staff. He was previously serving as Corps Commander in Lahore.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, who had been serving as Chief of General Staff, has been reassigned to the V Corps in Karachi as its new Corps Commander, replacing Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, who now takes over as President of the National Defence University.

Fayyaz Hussain, the new corps commander Lahore, is said to have vast experience as the former Inspector General of Training & Evaluation at General Headquarters. Lt Gen Aamer Najam will take over as the new IG Training & Evaluation at GHQ.

Transfers within armed forces bring fresh leadership and new perspectives to different regions or units, as these regular rotations boost operational readiness, promote accountability, and align strategic objectives with right expertise.

Note: Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR is yet to issue an official statement about transfers of 3-star officials. 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

