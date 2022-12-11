OIC Secretary General visits Azad Kashmir

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

He laid floral wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument in Muzaffarabad.

He paid his respects and offered fateha in memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause.

The OIC secretary general also visited line of control Chakothi sector and met with families of Kashmiri victims of cross border firing.

Addressing a press conference along with Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday, the OIC chief expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and expressed support for their right to self-determination in accordance with resolutions of the UNSC.