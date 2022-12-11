OIC chief expresses full support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD – Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and expressed support for their right to self-determination in accordance with resolutions of the UNSC.

OIC chief expressed his views during a presser with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal capital on Saturday.

The visiting dignitary called on the Modi-led government to end atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to resolve the unfinished UN agenda.

During the joint presser, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister hoped that OIC Chief’s visit to AJK would paint a picture for the world that entire Ummah stood united with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Pleased to welcome the SG of OIC H.E. Hisseen Brahim Taha @OIC_OIC to @ForeignOfficePk today on his 1st bilat. visit to 🇵🇰 . Held fruitful discussions on the OIC's org. matters, IIOJK, Afghanistan, & Islamophobia. Deeply appreciate OIC's role & commitment to leading Muslim World. pic.twitter.com/BRGxobfewX — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 10, 2022

FM called Taha’s visit a stark reminder to the United Nations about the long-standing agenda which required the world’s efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Bilawal commended the role of the top Muslim body for ensuring the social, political, and economic interests of the Ummah and mentioned that he held a productive exchange of views on different issues confronting the Muslim nations.

In his presser, Mr. Taha reiterated OIC’s long-standing and efforts of Pakistan for the peaceful resolution of the Indian-occupied Kashmir. He reiterated support to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.