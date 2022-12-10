OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on official visit
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on official visit
Source: @ForeignOfficePk (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Secretary-General of the largest Muslim organization in the world, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Foreign Office said the visiting dignitary will meet top political leaders to strengthen bilateral ties. He visited the country at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative received Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and DG OIC Farrukh Iqbal Khan welcomed Mr. Taha in the federal capital.

During his three-day visit, the OIC chief will exchange views with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other officials.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the OIC secretary-general and FM Bhutto would discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Mr. Taha, accompanied by a 5-member delegation, will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he will meet officials.

IN PICS: Pakistan hosts OIC foreign ministers' ... 02:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The two-day 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers kicked off in the federal capital on ...

The South Asian country as a founding member of top Muslim body will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organization.

More From This Category
Good news for Pakistani content creators as ...
11:32 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Azam Swati’s farmhouses sealed over illegal ...
09:44 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four TTP militants in KP ...
09:14 AM | 10 Dec, 2022
Aftab Iqbal’s satirical comedy show taken off ...
10:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state ...
09:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s police, judiciary ranked among most ...
09:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly sets temperature soaring with new bold pictures
11:05 AM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr