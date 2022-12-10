OIC chief Hissein Taha arrives in Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD – Secretary-General of the largest Muslim organization in the world, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

Foreign Office said the visiting dignitary will meet top political leaders to strengthen bilateral ties. He visited the country at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative received Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and DG OIC Farrukh Iqbal Khan welcomed Mr. Taha in the federal capital.

Secretary General @OIC_OCI Hissien Brahim Taha arrives in Islamabad for his first country visit to #Pakistan. During his 3-day visit, he will meet with Prime Minister @CMShehbaz and hold delegation level talks with FM @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/CIpu9wK4Tt — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 10, 2022

During his three-day visit, the OIC chief will exchange views with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other officials.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the OIC secretary-general and FM Bhutto would discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Mr. Taha, accompanied by a 5-member delegation, will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he will meet officials.

The South Asian country as a founding member of top Muslim body will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organization.