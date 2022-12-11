PAKvENG: Pakistan reach 198-4 in pursuit of 355 on Day 3
MULTAN – Pakistan are 198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test in Multan and still require another 157 runs against England to level the series.
The visitors have set Pakistan a daunting target of 355 runs. As the hosts chase the target, Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf remain unbeaten on 54 and 3 runs, respectively. Imamul Haq got out just before the end of the play after scoring brilliant 60 runs.
Solid stuff in the final session 👏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 11, 2022
All to play for on Day Four.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/r5xL4zvpBJ
Earlier, England were dismissed on 275 in their second innings with Pakistani mystery wizard Abrar Ahmed claiming figures of 4-120. Zahid Mahmood also got three scalps for the hosts in the second innings.
England’s Harry Brook slammed a ton at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He scored 108 runs in 149 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and six massive hits.
Third fifty in four innings – @saudshak shows his class once again 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/iUUvvh4loG— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 11, 2022
England lead the series with their win in the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.
