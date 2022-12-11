PAKvENG: Pakistan reach 198-4 in pursuit of 355 on Day 3

MULTAN – Pakistan are 198-4 at stumps of Day three of the second Test in Multan and still require another 157 runs against England to level the series.

The visitors have set Pakistan a daunting target of 355 runs. As the hosts chase the target, Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf remain unbeaten on 54 and 3 runs, respectively. Imamul Haq got out just before the end of the play after scoring brilliant 60 runs.

Earlier, England were dismissed on 275 in their second innings with Pakistani mystery wizard Abrar Ahmed claiming figures of 4-120. Zahid Mahmood also got three scalps for the hosts in the second innings.

England’s Harry Brook slammed a ton at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He scored 108 runs in 149 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and six massive hits.

England lead the series with their win in the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.