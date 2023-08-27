Pakistan beat India to clinch gold at IBSA World Games 2023

LONDON – Pakistan men’s cricket team emerged victorious over India, securing the coveted gold medal in a thrilling showdown at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games held in Birmingham.
This remarkable achievement marked Pakistan’s fifth consecutive triumph in the tournament, solidifying their status as champions.
The Pakistani team displayed remarkable prowess as they successfully chased down a formidable target of 185 runs within the 15th over, following an impressive batting performance.
The Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham bore witness to scenes of unbridled joy and jubilation. The victorious Pakistani players, donned in their green shirts, embarked on a triumphant lap around the stadium, accompanied by thunderous applause and the lively beats of the dhol.
Congratulations to the Pakistan blind cricket for clinching gold at the IBSA World Games 2023 Birmingham ????????— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 26, 2023
They remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning five games ???? pic.twitter.com/fLXIdiyCGc
Among the ecstatic crowd were passionate Pakistani fans who wholeheartedly cheered on their team, embracing the players as they proudly waved the national flag.
The opening batsmen, M. Ullah and N. Ali, played pivotal roles in propelling the team to the 50-run mark off just 27 deliveries. Adding to India’s woes, their bowlers conceded a substantial 42 runs as extras, providing Pakistan with a significant advantage.
M. Salman’s brilliant innings of 48 runs off 25 balls and B. Munjir’s explosive 41 runs off 12 deliveries ultimately proved to be the decisive factors that carried Pakistan across the finish line in this thrilling encounter.
The IBSA World Games, also known as the World Blind Games, are a prestigious international sporting event held every four years, meticulously organised by the International Blind Sports Federation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
