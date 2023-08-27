Pakistan beat India to clinch gold at IBSA World Games 2023

LONDON – Pakistan men’s cricket team emerged victorious over India, securing the coveted gold medal in a thrilling showdown at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games held in Birmingham.

This remarkable achievement marked Pakistan’s fifth consecutive triumph in the tournament, solidifying their status as champions.

The Pakistani team displayed remarkable prowess as they successfully chased down a formidable target of 185 runs within the 15th over, following an impressive batting performance.

The Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham bore witness to scenes of unbridled joy and jubilation. The victorious Pakistani players, donned in their green shirts, embarked on a triumphant lap around the stadium, accompanied by thunderous applause and the lively beats of the dhol.

Congratulations to the Pakistan blind cricket for clinching gold at the IBSA World Games 2023 Birmingham ????????



They remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning five games ???? pic.twitter.com/fLXIdiyCGc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 26, 2023

Among the ecstatic crowd were passionate Pakistani fans who wholeheartedly cheered on their team, embracing the players as they proudly waved the national flag.

The opening batsmen, M. Ullah and N. Ali, played pivotal roles in propelling the team to the 50-run mark off just 27 deliveries. Adding to India’s woes, their bowlers conceded a substantial 42 runs as extras, providing Pakistan with a significant advantage.

M. Salman’s brilliant innings of 48 runs off 25 balls and B. Munjir’s explosive 41 runs off 12 deliveries ultimately proved to be the decisive factors that carried Pakistan across the finish line in this thrilling encounter.

The IBSA World Games, also known as the World Blind Games, are a prestigious international sporting event held every four years, meticulously organised by the International Blind Sports Federation.