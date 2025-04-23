Setback to Islamabad United as two foreign players ruled out of PSL 2025

Islamabad United suffered a major blow as two foreign players Rassie van der Dussen and Matt Shorth have been ruled out of the PSL 2025.

The franchise made the announcement in a press release stating that Dussen won’t be able to join us this season due to personal reasons.

“Islamabad United stands firmly with Rassie van der Dussen during this difficult time. After discussions with Rassie, both parties have mutually agreed that he will not be participating in this season’s HBL PSL. We extend our full support to him and his family,” read the statement.

As two players have been ruled out, Islamabad United has decided to bring in one overseas replacement.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of West Indian all-rounder Kyle Mayers as a replacement player. Mayers is expected to join the squad ahead of our sixth match in Lahore,” it said.

Head Coach Mike Hesson said, “We certainly fully understand Rassie’s decision and support him and his family at this challenging time. On the field, while we’re happy with the way we’ve started the season, we’re not taking anything for granted. Kyle Mayers is a proven T20 performer, and we believe he can make a significant impact for us.”