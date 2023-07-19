Search

Sports

Here’s the 'complete schedule' of Asia Cup 2023

Web Desk 04:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Here’s the 'complete schedule' of Asia Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 tournament will commence from August 30 as official schedule surfaced online on Wednesday. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf is yet to announce the schedule today as Pakistan would host this year’s tournament under a hybrid model. 

The first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on August 30 while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Kandy city of the island nation. 

There will be break on September 1 before the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and Indian in Kandy on Sept 2.

The final will be played on September 17 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. 

Pakistan Cricket Board clears the air amid reports of Asia Cup 2023 boycott

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan set 206 runs target for India

02:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to unveil Asia Cup 2023 schedule on July 19

09:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to face India tomorrow

07:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

ICC announces revised ODI World Cup 2023 schedule 

04:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Is Jay Shah coming to Pakistan for Asia Cup?

12:51 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: Ticket prices of two Pakistan matches in India revealed

03:32 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Dr. Kapotaqkhy set to represent Pakistan at Miss World Tourism 2023

05:45 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: