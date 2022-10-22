Fakhar Zaman dropped for high-octane PAKvIND clash in T20 World Cup

BRISBANE - Pakistan’s aggressive batter Fakhar Zaman will not be part of the playing XI against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup tomorrow (Sunday).

The announcement was made by skipper Babar Azam while talking to media ahead of the high-octane clash. He said that Zaman is not completely fit to play the first match against the arch-rival.

Earlier this month, the left-handed batsman had been included in the world cup, replacing Usman Qadir, and he had joined the team in Brisbane, Australia.

Babar Azam told media that Shan Masood, who was injured earlier this week during training session, will play the crucial match as his medical reports are cleared.

He said that all other players are completely fit, however, a final decision about the playing XI will be made after reviewing the pitch situation.