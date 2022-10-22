Will announce date for long march next week, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that he will unveil the schedule for his long march in next week to press his demand for fresh general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Senate Azam Swati, who was released from jail earlier today, he said that the incumbent government was not interested in announcing elections.

"We just want elections in the country," he said, adding that corrupt elements had been imposed on people.

"From the day they [government] came into power, they are trying to crush PTI," Imran Khan lamented.

More to follow...