Where to watch PAKvIND  clash of T20 World Cup live?

08:10 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Where to watch PAKvIND  clash of T20 World Cup live?
Share

The high-voltage match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Pakistani cricket can watch the match live on Daraz App.

They can also tune in PTV Sports and Ten Sports to watch the match live. 

The series will be played from October 22 to November 13. Last year, Australia lifted the T20 World Cup trophy.  

Fakhar Zaman dropped for high-octane PAKvIND ... 05:20 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

BRISBANE - Pakistan’s aggressive batter Fakhar Zaman will not be part of the playing XI against India in their ...

More From This Category
Fakhar Zaman dropped for high-octane PAKvIND ...
05:20 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
AFGvENG: England opt to field first in maiden T20 ...
03:51 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs ...
03:33 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Scotland to qualify ...
07:21 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and ...
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Video of Mohammad Rizwan giving sermon in ...
12:19 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pashto folk singer Moin Ali passes away
04:13 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr