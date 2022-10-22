Where to watch PAKvIND clash of T20 World Cup live?
08:10 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
The high-voltage match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Pakistani cricket can watch the match live on Daraz App.
They can also tune in PTV Sports and Ten Sports to watch the match live.
The series will be played from October 22 to November 13. Last year, Australia lifted the T20 World Cup trophy.
