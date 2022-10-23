Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 October 2022

08:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 October 2022
ARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,100.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,500

PKR 1,565
Karachi PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Islamabad PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Peshawar PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Quetta PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Sialkot PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Attock PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Gujranwala PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Jehlum PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Multan PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Bahawalpur PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Gujrat PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Nawabshah PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Chakwal PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Hyderabad PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Nowshehra PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Sargodha PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Faisalabad PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565
Mirpur PKR 136,500 PKR 1,565

