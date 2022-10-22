Unleash your creativity and win exclusive gifts with #vivo’s ‘Give It a Shot’ activity

vivo, the leading technology brand, had earlier announced itself as the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. With an aim to ensure an immersive FIFA experience for its users and audience, vivo has launched the ‘Give It a Shot’ activity which will run till November 16, 2022. vivo is all set to make this FIFA experience an exciting one for fans across the world.

Building customer loyalty and driving authentic conversations with consumers have been at the core of vivo’s brand values. Pledging to the consumer-centric approach of vivo, the activity aims at engaging the community of football fans with the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

The FIFA World Cup is a season of excitement and anticipation, that binds people across the world. It is filled with breathtaking moments that deserve to be captured in frames. vivo’s ‘Give It a Shot’ activity allows participants to win vivo prizes by capturing one such photograph or video on their smartphones. The activity encourages users to share their passion and creativity with the world. Participants can use any smartphone to participate in the activity, but it is recommended to use vivo smartphones to win exclusive gifts.

Talking about the inspiration and aim of this activity, Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, “The FIFA World Cup Season is an exciting period of unity and togetherness. As the official sponsors, we, at vivo, wish to accelerate this wave of enthusiasm and transform it into a more inclusive and engaging experience. As a brand, we encourage users to express themselves and shine with their creativity. With this activity, we want users to capture moments that are special to them in this FIFA World Cup season in the most unique manner and share it with the world. To mark this moment of competition, cooperation and unity, this activity is our effort towards building a tight-knit interconnected community that traverses the chasms of nationalities and borders and celebrating it with our customers. It is also an expression of our gratitude towards consumers, by ensuring that this is a memorable occasion for them.”

To ensure ease and encourage engagement, vivo has made the process of participation easy and effortless. The participants simply need to share a vivo and football themed photograph or video, including vivo and FIFA elements and tag the official vivo Instagram page to their entries with the #vivogiveitashot on their Instagram. The 10 best and most creative entries will be rewarded with a vivo smartphone and a FIFA football. Participants have an opportunity to express and connect with a community of passionate football fans, along with a chance of winning prizes for the same.

The imaging capabilities of vivo smartphones provide the ideal tools for the expression of passion and individual creativity. vivo has proved to understand the value of sharing in today’s age, and has integrated this awareness into its products by equipping them with powerful camera setups so users can capture memorable moments and share their joy with others.

vivo’s partnership with ZIESS to provide a professional photography experience is a testament to its commitment to providing the best of innovation and technology. This activity empowers participants to make the most of their smartphone cameras by experimenting with different styles, perspectives and angles.

The activity is vivo’s effort of promoting smartphone photography, creating a space for rewarding the creative pursuits of young individuals, and strengthening ties with its consumers. As the official smartphone sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, vivo’s “Give It a Shot" activity is sure to kick start the event with much enthusiasm and vigour. With such exciting prizes in store, this is your queue to pick up your smartphone, capture a photograph and hit share!