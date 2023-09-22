Apple iPhone 15 is now available for purchase

The pre-ordered Apple iPhone 15 range is now available for purchase through Apple shops in more than 40 nations, including the US, UK, India, Germany, Japan, and China.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all part of the iPhone 15 series. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage choices for the vanilla and Plus variants are available in five colour variations: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, are available in natural titanium, black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and titanium finishes. An extra 1TB storage option is available for the Pro model.

Starting on September 29, the iPhone 15 series will be available in 21 more nations, including Macao, Malaysia, and Vietnam.