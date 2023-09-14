Apple iPhone 15 series price in Pakistan including PTA tax

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 15 series, which consists of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, a powerful 48MP primary camera and an A16 Bionic CPU are housed in the Dynamic Island, a fresh and durable design.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also include the next-generation A17 Pro processor, which has a variety of improvements.

Price of non-PTA iPhone 15 series

Model Variant non-PTA Price iPhone 15 128 GB Rs.236,000 iPhone 15 256 GB Rs.265,500 iPhone 15 512 GB Rs.324,600 iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB Rs.265,500 iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB Rs.295,000 iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB Rs.354,100 iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB Rs.295,000 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB Rs.324,600 iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB Rs.383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 128 GB Rs.354,100 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs.383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB Rs.442,700

PTA duty on iPhone 15 series

Different Apple iPhone 15 series models are liable for specific tax rates set by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Rs.107,325 Rs.130,708 iPhone 15 Plus Rs.113,075 Rs.137,033 iPhone 15 Pro Rs.122,275 Rs.147,153 iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs.131,130 Rs.156,893



Total Price with PTA duty