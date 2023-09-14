Apple iPhone 15 series price in Pakistan including PTA tax

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 15 series, which consists of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, a powerful 48MP primary camera and an A16 Bionic CPU are housed in the Dynamic Island, a fresh and durable design.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also include the next-generation A17 Pro processor, which has a variety of improvements.
|Model
|Variant
|non-PTA Price
|iPhone 15
|128 GB
|Rs.236,000
|iPhone 15
|256 GB
|Rs.265,500
|iPhone 15
|512 GB
|Rs.324,600
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128 GB
|Rs.265,500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256 GB
|Rs.295,000
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512 GB
|Rs.354,100
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128 GB
|Rs.295,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256 GB
|Rs.324,600
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512 GB
|Rs.383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|128 GB
|Rs.354,100
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Rs.383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512 GB
|Rs.442,700
Different Apple iPhone 15 series models are liable for specific tax rates set by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
|Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 15
|Rs.107,325
|Rs.130,708
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Rs.113,075
|Rs.137,033
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Rs.122,275
|Rs.147,153
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Rs.131,130
|Rs.156,893
|Model
|Variant
|Total Price on Passport
|Total Price on CNIC
|iPhone 15
|128 GB
|Rs.343,325
|Rs. 366,708
|iPhone 15
|256 GB
|Rs.372,825
|Rs.396,208
|iPhone 15
|512 GB
|Rs.431,925
|Rs.455,308
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128 GB
|Rs.378,575
|Rs.396,208
|iPhone 15 Plus
|256 GB
|Rs.408,075
|Rs.432,033
|iPhone 15 Plus
|512 GB
|Rs.467,175
|Rs.491,133
|iPhone 15 Pro
|128 GB
|Rs.417,275
|Rs.442,153
|iPhone 15 Pro
|256 GB
|Rs.446,875
|Rs.471,753
|iPhone 15 Pro
|512 GB
|Rs.505,975
|Rs.530,853
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|128 GB
|Rs.485,230
|Rs.510,993
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|256 GB
|Rs.514,830
|Rs.540,593
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|512 GB
|Rs. 573,830
|Rs. 599,593
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.