The Jawan Effect: Hammad Shoaib grooves to Arjit Singh's "Chaleya"

Jawan fever has taken the nation by storm, with celebrities from across borders joining the festivities. The latest addition to the bandwagon is Pakistan's heartthrob, Hammad Shoaib.

The actor, known for his killer dance moves, recently took to social media to share a video of himself grooving to the trending song "Chaleya" from the upcoming film Jawan. Shoaib's video has since gone viral, with fans praising his moves and his enthusiasm for the film.

In the caption of his video, Shoaib wrote, "Jawan movie fever is so high...???? That I couldn't resist myself dancing to this trending song “Chaleya” ❤️????"

On the work front, Shoaib was recently seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Saaya 2, Hasrat, and Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.

SRK's Jawan has been a massive success at the box office, grossing over Rs 550 crore worldwide within five days of its release. The film, which stars SRK in the lead role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has been praised for its action-packed sequences, stylish visuals, and SRK's performance. Jawan is the second highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2023, after Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.