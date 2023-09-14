Saudi Arabia executes two army officers for treason

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's defence ministry executed two military personnel guilty of treason and other crimes, according to the state news agency (SPA).

According to SPA, which cited a statement from the ministry, the two officers—a pilot and a sergeant major—were detained in 2017 and later found guilty of treason and failing to uphold military dignity and the national interest. They were given death sentences.

According to SPA, they were directed to the appropriate court, given all of the legal protections, and made a confession to the charges against them.

However, the Saudi statement provided no further information on the charges.

The Saudi military was significantly involved in Yemen in 2017, where the country established a coalition and has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi militia since 2015.

In 2021, the monarchy also put to death three soldiers who had been found guilty of "high treason" and "cooperating with the enemy".