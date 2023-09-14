Search

'Can’t put in better words how grateful I am,' Urwa Hocane wishes husband Farhan Saeed on 39th birthday

09:45 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane
Source: Urwa Hocane (Instagram)

The charming and adored celebrity duo, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Butt have once again captivated hearts with their heartwarming expressions of love. This time, it's a birthday celebration that has melted our hearts and left us all in awe.

Urwa Hocane, the talented actor, and her husband, Farhan Saeed, a multi-talented singer and actor, have become synonymous with love, grace, and grand gestures. Their journey together has been a testament to the enduring power of love in the glitzy and fast-paced world of the entertainment industry.

Recently, on her Instagram, Hocane shared a touching tribute to her beloved husband, Farhan Saeed, on the occasion of his birthday. The post was not just a simple acknowledgement of the day but a heartfelt declaration of love that left their fans swooning.

"Zindagi dhoop tum ghana saya! ❤️ Can't put in better words how grateful I am for your companionship & love, to have you by my side, my most wonderful human at heart & of course the most handsome! Happiest birthday to you @farhan_saeed! I love you!" she said.

The birthday boy commented "Love you" with a red heart emoji.

She also took to her story to promote her husband's latest single "Kadi Kadi"

Earlier this year, the couple, who got married in 2016, put to rest all rumours of their separation. The couple, who had stopped posting pictures together for some time and had not commented on their relationship status even while promoting their film Tich Button, posted loved-up pictures on Instagram.

The couple's grand wedding in 2016 was an intimate affair at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. It included three dholkis, a nikkah ceremony, a qawwali night, and a star-studded reception. Their love story began when Saeed proposed to Hocane at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Facebook Comments

