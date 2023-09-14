Search

Working Women: a resilient saga of empowerment set to grace our screens

Maheen Khawaja
09:59 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Working Women: a resilient saga of empowerment set to grace our screens
Source: Instagram

In the world of television dramas, where every story seeks to captivate hearts and minds, there emerges a new and groundbreaking narrative—a narrative poised to inspire, empower, and celebrate the indomitable spirit of womanhood. "Working Women," presented by Green Entertainment, is that moment of truth, that breath of fresh air we've all been waiting for.

Behind the scenes of this remarkable endeavour stand two stalwart women who need no introduction to the realm of Pakistani entertainment. The visionary writer Bee Gul, known for her thought-provoking narratives that challenge societal norms, teams up with the illustrious director Yasra Rizvi, renowned for her prowess in bringing stories to life with authenticity and finesse.

"Working Women" isn't just a television drama; it's a tribute—a heartfelt ode—to the countless women who have defied societal expectations, challenged gender biases, and stood tall in the face of adversity within the workplace. This series encapsulates the journey of those brave souls who have refused to bow down to male dominance, shattered stereotypes, and, in doing so, have paved the way for a world that cherishes the resilience and grace inherent in womanhood.

The narrative delves deep into the lives of its characters, unravelling their struggles, aspirations, and the intricate web of relationships that shape their journey. It explores the challenges faced by women in professional settings, providing a poignant portrayal of their determination to break free from the shackles of a patriarchal society.

The wait is almost over, as the drama is set to premiere on the 20th of September. 

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

