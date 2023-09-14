Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Congratulations are in order for new Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Erica Robin, on winning the title and becoming the first ever woman to represent team green in an international beauty pageant.

At least 200 contestants applied from around the globe, the organizers of the event stated. Luckily, Robin secured the position and will now be representing Pakistan at the global Miss Universe pageant, which is slated to be held in El Salvador this year.

The 24-year-old model competed against Hira Inam, Jessica Wilson, Malyka Alvi, and Sabrina Wasim — all talented individuals with flourishing professional careers.

While speaking of the winner prior to the competition, Josh Yugen, the national director of Miss Universe Pakistan shared, "For the first time in the history of the biggest competition of its kind, one empowering woman will carry the name of Pakistan across her heart."

"But moreover, she is carrying the riveting stories of more than 210 million Pakistanis from all over the world," Yugen added.

Robin expressed her immense gratitude on becoming “the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan” and invited the audience to “try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines, and explore the lush green lands on the country.

“I am honored and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan,” Robin stated.

“We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable,” the winner said about the media and people.

“On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes” Robin said in an Instagram statement.

Despite this great achievement, Pakistani cleric and Caretaker government have distanced themselves from the competition and the contestants stating that the the government “did not nominate any individual to represent the country at a beauty contest of Miss Universe.”