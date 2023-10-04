Search

PakistanTop News

Child among two die in unprovoked firing from Afghan side at Chaman border

Web Desk
08:44 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Child among two die in unprovoked firing from Afghan side at Chaman border

QUETTA – Two Pakistani citizens including a 12-year-old child have died after an Afghan sentry employed at Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan province opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving towards the Afghan side. 

The incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line, the military's media wing said in a statement. Another child was also injured in the firing, the ISPR statement added.

However, Pakistani troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage. 

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment. 

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason of such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities. 

"The Taliban led Interim Afghan Government (IAG) is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future," read the statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose."

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:59 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Govt intervenes to bring back two PIA planes parked in Indonesia: ...

09:24 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to evict over one million illegal immigrants, Afghan ...

01:44 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Suicide attack rocks government building near Turkiye’s parliament; ...

10:11 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Police constable martyred, two terrorists killed in attack on ...

09:19 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Soldier martyred, terrorist ringleader killed in two KP operations: ...

02:38 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

At least two killed, 7 wounded in blast inside mosque in Hangu

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

What is the Cricket World Cup trophy made of, and what is its worth?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: