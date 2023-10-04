Surprise birthday celebrations for Shadab Khan in Hyderabad during Cricket World Cup 2023

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday, October 4 in Hyderabad, India, as the Pakistan cricket team gets ready for the World Cup 2023.
The Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) account showing Shadab's birthday celebrations at their team camp in Hyderabad.
Shaheen's has already played two warm-up matches in the city against Australia and New Zealand, losing both times. Shadab rested and did not bowl in the match against New Zealand.
In addition to leading the team on Tuesday while Babar Azam was on break, he was back for the encounter against Australia. In his 10-over performance, he conceded 69 runs and only claimed one wicket of Glenn Maxwell.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
