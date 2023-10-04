Search

Surprise birthday celebrations for Shadab Khan in Hyderabad during Cricket World Cup 2023

09:19 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Surprise birthday celebrations for Shadab Khan in Hyderabad during Cricket World Cup 2023
Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of Pakistan, celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday, October 4 in Hyderabad, India, as the Pakistan cricket team gets ready for the World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) account showing Shadab's birthday celebrations at their team camp in Hyderabad.

Shaheen's has already played two warm-up matches in the city against Australia and New Zealand, losing both times. Shadab rested and did not bowl in the match against New Zealand.

In addition to leading the team on Tuesday while Babar Azam was on break, he was back for the encounter against Australia. In his 10-over performance, he conceded 69 runs and only claimed one wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

