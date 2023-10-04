Shadab Khan receives heartwarming birthday surprise from wife during CWC 23

HYDERABAD – Pakistani vice-captain and all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrated his birthday with the Pakistani cricket team in Hyderabad during the World Cup journey.

Ahead of the World Cup campaign, Men in Green scripted a joyous moment. In a clip doing rounds on the internet, Pakistani team members surprised their vice-captain on his 25th birthday.

As teammates gathered together for the special occasion, Khan received a beautiful birthday surprise from his wife Malaika, the daughter of cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq.

Shadab's wife, who remained low-key, surprised her husband by making his first birthday after marriage special with a heart-warming surprise. A video shared by cricketer's officials on Instagram shows a bed decorated with pictures of collages, flowers, and frames.

'Birthday surprise from my wife. I can’t thank Allah enough for having her in my life,' he captioned the post.

Shadab Khan married Malaika in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

