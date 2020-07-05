Int’l conference urges UNSG to appoint special envoy on IOK
10:23 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
Int'l conference urges UNSG to appoint special envoy on IOK
NEW YORK - A two-day international conference on Kashmir, organized by Istanbul University has urged United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to help resolve the decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan.

The video-link conference which was held in New York, voicing grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. The conference also deliberated on the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by prominent figures from Pakistan and Turkey, ,.

The conference adopted a declaration welcoming UN chief's reaffirmation that the Kashmir dispute should be settled in accordance with the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions that pledged right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Lord Nazir Ahmed also participated in conference.

