Kohala, Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects to produce 1,800 MW electricity & create 8,000 jobs: PM Imran
02:10 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Kohala and Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects launched by the federal government will produce 1,800 megawatt electricity and create 8,000 jobs.
In a facebook post on his official page, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has mentioned that Kohala project will be developed at Jhelum river in Azad Kashmir.
Similarly, Azad Pattan project will be built on the dual boundary between Rawalpindi district of Punjab and Sidhnouti district of Azad Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.
- Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for ...03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
- Kohala, Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects to produce 1,800 MW ...02:10 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
- Ethiopian Airlines seeks Pakistan’s clarification over fake pilot ...12:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
Abhishek, Aishwarya & daughter Aradhya Bachan test positive for Covid-19
03:18 PM | 12 Jul, 2020
-
- Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-1911:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Kanye West is reportedly ‘struggling’ with bipolar disorder04:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020