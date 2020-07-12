Kohala, Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects to produce 1,800 MW electricity & create 8,000 jobs: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Kohala and Azad Pattan hydroelectric power projects launched by the federal government will produce 1,800 megawatt electricity and create 8,000 jobs.

In a facebook post on his official page, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has mentioned that Kohala project will be developed at Jhelum river in Azad Kashmir.

Similarly, Azad Pattan project will be built on the dual boundary between Rawalpindi district of Punjab and Sidhnouti district of Azad Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.